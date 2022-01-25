Some Old Linux Journal Articles: MacOS to Linux Guides

Way back when in June of 2019, Linux Journal published one of its final issues of the digital magazine. The publications ceased its operations in the beginning of August. Anyway, some articles were not able to make it online and to the Linux Journal website. I just realized that two of those articles were mine. So, I took the liberty of posting the PDF versions of those articles here:

The first of which consists of an interview with Gregory Casamento, lead maintainer of the awesome GNUstep project.

 

