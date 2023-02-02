RapidDisk 9.0.0 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
I just tagged release version 9.0.0 on GitHub. It is a HUGE release. Many thanks to all the contributors (especially, Matteo Tenca). The changelog notes the following:
- module: Added code to capture page count metrics.
- module: Updated ioctl support.
- module: Fixed page alloc usage decrement on discard.
- module: Added shrink volume support.
- module: Added support for 5.19 Linux kernels (thank you Andrea Righi).
- module: Added support for 6.0 Linux kernels.
- utility: Added code to lock/unlock RAM device.
- utility: Added flag to suppress header in stdout (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- utility: Added support for RapidDisk “model” branding and support for revalidate size in NVMe Target logic.
- utility: Traced, found and fixed all discovered memory leaks (a huge undertaking, thank you Matteo Tenca!!!).
- utility: Rewrite daemon to execute commands from a shared library instead of popen to utility (another huge undertaking, thank you Matteo Tenca!!!).
- utility: Added checks in URL parsing logic for REST API (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- utility: Fix forking logic in daemon and remove need for realpath() usage (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- utility: Define and standardize error messaging for consistency and improve verbose mode (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- utility: Fix resize operation error messaging (github issue #142).
- utility: Cleaned up and optimized NVMe Target management.
- scripts: Fixed error checking in NVMe Target hostnqn script file.
- scripts: Added fio execution script file examples.
- scripts: Added valgrind test script to check for memory leaks (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- build: Update Makefiles and add support for CPPFLAGS, CFLAGS, LDFLAGS, etc. (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- build: Update Debian and RPM packaging with updated depends (thank you Matteo Tenca).
- documentation: Added dm-writecache stats notes.
- documentation: Added contrib file and cleaned up README and man pages.
- documentation: Added doxygen documentation support (thank you Matteo Tenca).