RapidDisk 8.1.0 now available

RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.

I just tagged release version 8.1.0 on GitHub. It is a decent sized release. The changelog notes the following:

  • module: Added support for 5.16 and 5.17 kernels (thank you Nitrooo)
  • module: Fixed queue allocation defect for 5.15 kernel (thank you Nitrooo)
  • module: Fixed ram drive allocation bug when sending invalid disk number (thank you betawaffle)
  • utility: Expanded writecache stats to supported in 5.15+ kernels
  • misc: Cleaned up Makefiles

 

Published by Petros

Petros Koutoupis is the self appointed BDFL of the RapidDisk project. Most of his career has been in software development in the data storage industry. He is deeply involved in open source software development and for years has written code for the Linux kernel, various open source device drivers and applications in both the embedded and server spaces.

