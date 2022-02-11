RapidDisk 8.1.0 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
I just tagged release version 8.1.0 on GitHub. It is a decent sized release. The changelog notes the following:
- module: Added support for 5.16 and 5.17 kernels (thank you Nitrooo)
- module: Fixed queue allocation defect for 5.15 kernel (thank you Nitrooo)
- module: Fixed ram drive allocation bug when sending invalid disk number (thank you betawaffle)
- utility: Expanded writecache stats to supported in 5.15+ kernels
- misc: Cleaned up Makefiles