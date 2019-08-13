Announcement: RapidDisk version 6.0-1 released

RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives.

I just tagged release version 6.0-1 on GitHub. The changelog notes the following:

kernel: Fix dkms version in module/Makefile.

installer: modified dkms installation/removal procedures

I also made sure to verify that the latest module code compiles cleanly with version 5.3 (currently at -RC4) of the Linux kernel.